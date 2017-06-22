Ranveer Singh just made our Friday better with these hot as hell photos

With messy hair Ranveer Singh is waiting for Friday to arrive. With messy hair Ranveer Singh is waiting for Friday to arrive.

Ranveer Singh just posted a few photos of himself in a casual avatar and we can’t help but drool all over him. He maybe talented,cute, crazy, smart, wacky, energetic, but here in these photos much like all of us, he represents the vella guy, waiting for the weekend to arrive. “Is it Friday yet?” he captioned one of his images. “High wasted,” he wrote on another. His hair is a complete mess, but that only seems to add to his cuteness. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Padmavati, but going by all the captions, we can only guess, maybe at the end of the day, he just wants to unleash his lazy self, because who doesn’t love a good long day with nothing to do?

Ranveer Singh is a self-made superstar. The actor had recently injured himself on his head while shooting for Padmavati, but apparently an injury on the head wasn’t enough to deter him. He was so engrossed in his work that he failed to care about his injury.

Padmavati will see Ranveer Singh co-starring with Shahid Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Co-incidentally, each time the two come together for a film — they have done Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, and Padmavati — it is for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The two share a great on-screen chemistry, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has done a marvellous job of bringing out their sizzling chemistry.

Take a look at the cute photos of Ranveer Singh.

Is it Friday yet? pic.twitter.com/ZksxLPuFo7 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 22, 2017

Same pinch Ranveer. We are also sharing the same mood.

