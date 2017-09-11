Only in Express
  • Ranveer Singh joined his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor for an epic ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ act. Watch video

Ranveer Singh was in London recently for a wedding event. He grooved to the beats of some popular songs like "Tatad Tatad" and "DJ Wale Babu". He also shook a leg together with Anil Kapoor and set the stage on fire with his epic performance on My Name Is Lakhan.

Published:September 11, 2017
Always high on energy, Ranveer Singh is indeed the life of a party. His vibrancy and humour never fails to grab eye balls at any award function, social gathering or even a marriage party. Recently, Ranveer attended the wedding festivity of an industrialist’s daughter in London and of course, made it a huge hit.

Befikre actor Ranveer hosted the sangeet ceremony with Karan Johar and also set the dance floor on fire with his moves. He also danced to the songs like ‘Tamma Tamma’, ‘Tatad Tatad’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and entertained the guests.

But the high point of the event that stole all the hearts was when Ranveer reunited with his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Anil Kapoor and danced to the tunes of his famous song, “My Name Is Lakhan”. The audience could barely remain calm after this absolutely epic performance. With all the hoots and applauds flooding in, this proved to be the best performance of the event, no doubt. Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were among the other stars who graced the wedding event.

Ranveer Singh’s several fan clubs shared the videos proving how the Padmavati actor was the star of the show. Check out some of the videos here.

Ranveer Singh was last seen Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor and is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of antagonist, Alauddin Khilji in the film.

The film is set to release on 17th November and also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

