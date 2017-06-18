When Ranveer Singh’s energy and Jacqueline Fernandez’s charisma set the stage on fire. Watch videos

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez gave a smashing performance at a wedding in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez gave a smashing performance at a wedding in Mumbai.

When it is Ranveer Singh in the house, you can be sure of a complete paisa vasool performance by the actor. At an event in Mumbai, Ranveer and Jacqueline Fernandez set the floor on fire with their performances. Ranveer performed on many of his hits including “Tattad Tattad” from Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela and “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi” from Befikre while Jacqueline performed on “Yaar Na Miley” from Kick and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan Ve” from Roy. Ranveer appeared sporting the look of his next film, Padmavati, flaunting the slightly hippy style post the event. Even on stage, his energy level did not dip one bit, and people could not stop going gaga over him.

Ranveer was also seen dancing with the bride and groom and later after the performance looked handsome and dapper in a grey suit, black trousers and white shirt with a bow tie. Well, going by the videos and some of the pictures we have come across, we can say that the actor leaves no moment to spread smiles, and was charming all around.

Earlier, in a similar event, Ranveer was seen dancing with Chiranjeevi and T Subbarami Reddy in Hyderabad.

Watch the videos of Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram:

While Ranveer impressed the ladies in the house, Jacqueline was all about grace, beauty and the elegance. All of which signifies a Bollywood female lead. As we look at her, we are sure that every man’s heart skipped a beat. The two coloured the event in Bollywood’s hues. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is prepping up for Padmavati and Gully Boy directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar respectively. While Jacqueline will be seen in Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan and A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra.

