Ranveer Singh is Priyanka Chopra’s dream co-actor

Priyanka Chopra has said she admires her co-actor and friend Ranveer Singh’s rebellious attitude. The 34-year-old actress, who recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, also said she finds the actor cute. When Kelly asked who would she pick to be one of her dream co-stars, Priyanka said, “My co-actor in India. His name is Ranveer Singh. He has this rebellious crazy attitude and yeah, he is cute.”

To this the talk show host replied, “Yeah, he is adorable.” The two stars have collaborated on films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday and Dil Dhadakne Do. Priyanka also said, she would pick her Baywatch co- stars Dwayne Johnson’s charm and gentleman chivalry and Zac Efron’s abs because no one can deny that.

She added, “Jake McLaughlin, my co-actor in Quantico has amazing blue dreamy eyes.” Priyanka is making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

Baywatch is based on the popular TV show by the same name, which aired in the 90’s. More than its storyline, it is remembered for its red bikini-clad lifeguards and the slow-motion run of the actors on the beach. “Baywatch is a very specific group of lifeguards that watch Emerald Bay and they do a lot of saves,” Efron said. The film also features Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, and cameos from the original stars of the 90s TV show David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

It is slated to release on June 2.

