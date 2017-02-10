Ranveer Singh is playing rapper Naezy in Gully Boy. Here are more deets

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project has already given us too many reasons to be excited about it. Putting a rest to every speculation, finally it was announced that Ranveer Singh will be the Gully Boy. And while we are extremely happy about it, the rapper on whom the film is based has expressed his joy over the casting too. The film is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from a Kurla slum. Naved talking about Ranveer said, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro (2015). He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.”

Ranveer has been quite excited about the project. Recently, welcoming Alia Bhatt onboard, the actor posted a short video in which he was all praise for his co-star. While this is the first time that the actors will be working on a project together, the duo has appeared in quite a few commercials. The special jodi of Zoya and Ranveer will work together in the Gully Boys next after Dil Dhadakne Do.

In Gully Boys, a completely different side to Ranveer’s persona will be explored onscreen. This time Zoya will dig deep into his quintessential Mumbai roots to present him in a typically Mumbai flavoured story, soaked in the impulsive, ambitious and all heart aspects of India’s maximum city.