Ranveer Singh is not turning producer with Rohit Shetty’s action film

There are few stars in Bollywood who can take the energy and exuberance of a film several notches higher. Their sheer association with a movie assures some crackling onscreen moments. While it isn’t unknown why Ranveer Singh tops this list with the amount of vivacity he puts in all his films, the other one can surely be director Rohit Shetty, who aces in his signature masala action genre. So, when news surfaced that the two are teaming up, expectations that the project will be one its kind, went soaring.

Reports about this latest action-director collaboration in B-town sparked enough speculations and Rohit Shetty added fuel to it when at a recent press conference, he said that he was excited to work with Ranveer Singh.

Today, a few reports began doing the rounds that Ranveer will also be producing this film along with Rohit. When we got in touch with the team of Yash Raj Films, which manages Ranveer, it rubbished the rumours of him turning a producer.

Ranveer’s spokesperson said “It is not true – it is a random rumour. Ranveer feels that he is not ready to take on the responsibility of becoming a producer yet, as he wants to focus his energy entirely on his craft of acting at this time.”

Rohit had recently revealed stuff about the film. He said, “I am doing a film with Ranveer which will be full of action. First time, people will see Ranveer performing so many action sequences.”

The director had also called Ranveer Singh, a superstar. He said, “He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so. Heroine of the film is yet not finalised. We will start working on it after Diwali. He connects with the masses and for me he is a superstar!”

Sometime back, it was heard that the film will be a remake of 2015 Telugu movie Temper, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and starred N.T. Rama Rao and Kajal Aggrawal. However, this hasn’t been officially confirmed as yet.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He also has Gully Boy in the pipeline opposite Alia Bhatt.

