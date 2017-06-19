Ranveer Singh is motivating his fans by flaunting a sweaty beefed-up look, see photos

Ranveer Singh shared his latest beefed-up avatar on Twitter. Ranveer Singh shared his latest beefed-up avatar on Twitter.

Ranveer Singh doesn’t believe in mediocrity. And if you are looking to beat your Monday blues, take a glance at the actor’s latest series of tweets. While fans will have to wait for some time before Ranveer unleashes his anger as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati on screen, he has given something to his fans to chew on. Ranveer’s latest beefed-up avatar isn’t only a treat for your eyes but also signifies his hard work and passion. The actor shared two pictures on his Twitter page.

Ranveer Singh is prepping up to play the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati. The actor in several interviews has already confessed it’s one of the toughest roles of his career. Ranveer spoke about the character during a digital show, Famously Filmfare.

“What a guy! Can’t believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can’t even call him a human being, call him a ‘haivaan’. You would love to hate him. You will be like, ‘I hate this person how can he be this way, how can anybody be this way, is there no compassion.’ He’s a hard guy,” Ranveer said.

The actor also spoke about his quirky choices of outfits. Ranveer said that he gives a lot of thought to his outfits and makes sure each of his appearances is more ridiculous in comparison to the previous one. Meanwhile, Ranveer and alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone also indulged in some PDA when Ranveer typed out ‘missing ya’ on a picture of Deepika on her Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd