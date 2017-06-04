Ranveer Singh is ‘missing’ Deepika Padukone. Is this finally an acknowledgement of their relationship? See photo

Ranveer Singh is dearly missing Deepika Padukone and he quickly typed out these words on one of Deepika’s Instagram picture: “Missing ya”. Ranveer Singh is dearly missing Deepika Padukone and he quickly typed out these words on one of Deepika’s Instagram picture: “Missing ya”.

Is this finally an acknowledgement of their relationship? It seems that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finding it a bit difficult to keep their feelings for each other under the wraps. Ranveer and Deepika aren’t in the same city. The couple is finding it hard to grapple with the ‘long distance’ problem that is every couple’s worst nightmare. So what did Ranveer do? Ranveer is dearly missing Deepika and he quickly typed out these words on one of Deepika’s Instagram picture: “Missing ya”. Ranveer’s ‘missing ya’ was typed along with a heart eyes emoji.

Ranveer is on a two-week vacation. A sports enthusiast, the actor was at last night’s UEFA Champions League Finals between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff. Despite the distraction, Ranveer still missed Deepika and couldn’t let go of an opportunity to show his love. Ranveer’s message came after Deepika shared a picture on Instagram where she was holding a trophy and wrote, “have fun at the game boys! #championsleague.” Interestingly, both Ranveer and Deepika have never accepted their alleged ‘relationship’ in public. Their off screen bonding is nevertheless visible in apparently every picture. The couple also doesn’t make an attempt to hide their feelings from paparazzi. They smile, hold hands and hug each other with an ease that most couples in tinsel town will dread to do. So is this post finally a hint of their growing closeness?

Remember how Ranbir Kapoor said on Koffee With Karan show that he wants Ranveer and Deepika to have many babies. The actor also said that he adores the great on-screen partnership that Ranveer and Deepika have. Of course, Ranbir’s over enthusiasm was met with a drop dead silence from both Deepika and Ranveer. Still, it’s difficult to hide your feelings for somebody when you are in love. Ranveer and Deepika are proof of it.

