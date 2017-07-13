Ranveer Singh is heartbroken over losing his mustache, but feels better as Deepika Padukone might be happy with this look. See photo

Ranveer Singh will miss his beard which he chopped off recently. Ranveer Singh will miss his beard which he chopped off recently.

Are you sad about Ranveer Singh losing his prominent mustache and thick beard which he sported for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati? Well, the actor who is known for experimenting with his looks is also sad after parting with his facial hair. In fact, he took to his Instagram account to post a comical picture, and captioned it, “I miss you (Beard)”. When Ranveer went live on Instagram, we saw him hyperventilating about his new looks. But lesser did we know that he will be missing it so much so that we will see him frowning. And since after watching the live video yesterday where Ranveer revealed that Deepika Padukone was extremely happy when the mustache was gone after Bajirao Mastani, we wonder if she is secretly having that devilish smile after this particular change.

After he chopped off his beard, Ranveer posted a collage on his social media accounts, where we see the before and after of the ‘mundan’ (shedding hair). He even captioned the image, “Before Mundan – After Mundan.” In the image where he has got the beard, he is all smiles but the one without the beard has him furrowing his brow. The actor who has reinvented his looks with each movie had to part with his beard since he has to begin filming for the younger Alauddin Khijli, his character in Padmavati. He is done shooting for the older version of the character.

Ranveer and Deepika are coming together for the third time with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and we are expecting nothing less than a blockbuster from this trio which has already given us great cinematic experience in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

