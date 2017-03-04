Ranveer Singh is having the time of his life in Switzerland. See pics, videos

Ranveer Singh is now a certified Olymbia Bobrun speedster in Switzerland. Ranveer Singh is now a certified Olymbia Bobrun speedster in Switzerland.

Ranveer Singh, who had earlier mentioned that he is looking forward to visiting the Alps in winter seems to be having a fun time with his friends. He has taken to Twitter to post videos of all that he is doing there and boy, is he having fun.

The Befikre actor was appointed as the brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism last month, and now he is having the time of his life, yet again in the country. This is his first visit in his official capacity, however, the actor spent some quality time in the Alps before as well.

We all know that Ranveer loves adventure and has an insane amount of energy. This resulted in him trying out Olymbia Bobrun, a thrilling ride on the snow capped mountains at St Moritz.

He posted videos and amazing pictures on his Twitter handle and said, “This is just spectacular, 75 seconds of pure adrenaline. As you ride on the straights, into the curves and around the high walls your nerves are tested to the limit. Thundering down the ice track at the thrilling speed of up to 150 km/hr gets your heart pumping. This action-packed adventure is something one must experience in this lifetime.”

The actor also posted a picture of himself with a certified and said, “Certified speedster ⚡#olympiabobrun @engadinstmoritz @myswitzerlandin #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND”

He also dashed through the snow (after some starting troubles) on a toboggan.

Not just this, he also took India’s favourite sport, cricket to the ice fields of Switzerland. He posted, “The Battle of St. Moritz #icecricket @engadinstmoritz @myswitzerlandin #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND.” Photographer Rohan Shrestha, a close friend of Ranveer Singh is also seen in the video. So how did it feel to be a captain, commentator and player in this match? He said, “Cricket is a way of life for me and a game I love playing. I never thought that I would get a chance to play cricket on ice amidst the snow and picturesque mountains in St. Moritz. It’s an outstanding experience playing this quintessentially Indian game on a frozen lake in Switzerland. I would definitely recommend it to every cricket fan.”

Ranveer sure is having a great time holidaying with his friends taking a much-needed break from his busy schedule.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy two projects. He is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavati and Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy. We look forward to seeing the actor on the silver screen soon.

