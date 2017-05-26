Ranveer Singh injures his head on Padmavati sets, rushed to hospital

Ranveer Singh was so engrossed in his performance that he did not realise he was badly injured before the cut was called. Ranveer Singh was so engrossed in his performance that he did not realise he was badly injured before the cut was called.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is presently shooting for the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati, got injured on his head while shooting for the climax of the film. Although it required immediate medical attention, the actor did not let that interfere while he was shooting for his part.

Sources close to the actor have said that he was so engrossed in his performance that he did not realise anything before the cut was called. It’s only after he started bleeding excessively from the head everyone realised that he was badly injured.

“Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called it’s only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after cut was called did everyone realise that he was hurt badly. Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He requires stitches on the head. Rarely do you see a star with such dedication and commitment,” a source close to the actor told indianexpress.com

This, however, was not the first time Ranveer Singh got hurt on the sets. In 2015, when he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, he had injured himself on the sets of the film while doing an action sequence. He had fallen off a horse while shooting for a scene in Jaipur. Fortunately, he had not suffered any fracture. He had tweeted the next day, “As for the injury, I’m fine. Mard ko Dard nahi hota….aur badi badi filmon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain ;).”

It’s moment like these when Ranveer Singh truly shows his real energy of ignoring the pain and moving on to do what makes him truly happy. The actor is known for being extremely committed to his work.

