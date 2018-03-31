Ranveer Singh to continue with Gully Boy shoot despite shoulder injury

Ranveer Singh will continue shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directoial Gully Boy despite a shoulder injury. Ranveer Singh will continue shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directoial Gully Boy despite a shoulder injury.

There are several instances when actors have hurt themselves on the sets of their films but still continued shooting. Ranveer Singh is one such actor. Be it Lootera, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat, the live wire of Bollywood, as he is admirably called by many, Ranveer has never stalled the film’s shoot because of his injury. Once again, the actor has suffered a shoulder injury but he has decided to continue shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer plays the role of a street rapper in the movie.

On Saturday, Ranveer’s spokesperson released a statement in which he informed the actor’s fans about his injury. He said, “Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule.” Gully Boy which brings Alia Bhatt and Ranveer together on the silver screen for the first time is slated to hit the theaters on February 14, 2019.

Adding further, the spokesperson also revealed that Ranveer might not be able to perform at the opening ceremony of this year’s IPL (Indian Premier League) which is scheduled to happen on April 7. “Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act,” he said. Apart from Ranveer, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are also expected to perform at the opening ceremony.

The last time Ranveer suffered a serious injury was on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. He hurt his head while shooting for the climax of the film. Although it required immediate medical attention, the actor did not let that interfere while he was shooting for his part. He made headlines during the shoot of Bajirao Mastani too when he suffered a ligament tear after falling from a horse. Tweeting about the same then, Ranveer posted, “As for the injury, I’m fine. Mard ko Dard nahi hota….aur badi badi filmon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain ;) #shithappens”.

