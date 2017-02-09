Ranveer Singh: I am very protective about certain aspects of my life

Ranveer Singh talks about his life, upcoming movie and co star Shahid Ranveer Singh talks about his life, upcoming movie and co star Shahid

Gossip mills have been in overdrive with rumours of his relationship with actress and Padmavati co-star Deepika Padukone, but Ranveer Singh has always chosen not to speak about it. The actor says he prefers to keep his personal life private.”The thing is

I find that there is too much scrutiny anyway, and I don’t want to encourage it or add to it. So, I am very protective about my personal life. I would like to protect a few aspects in my life,” Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview.

“I am mostly open and honest, but there are some aspects that I choose to protect and I hope people respect my decision,” the actor who was recently appointed as the ambassador of eye wear brand Carrera, added.

Watch | Sushant Singh Rajput drops his ‘Rajput’ from his name to support Padmavati

The 31-year-old star has been a part of the industry for over six years and has worked in hit films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani. He describes his experience in the Hindi film industry as magical. “I genuinely believe that I am living a dream. Every day when I wake up, I can hardly believe that I am a mainstream actor who works in Hindi films. Working in mainstream Hindi films has been my dream from when I was a little kid,” he said.

The actor, who was also lauded for his role in “Lootera”, says he has learnt so much by collaborating with many gifted people who have enriched his life and creativity. “My work has been appreciated and I have learnt from the highs and, more so, from the lows. I have become more of a well-rounded person thanks to my experience,” he added.

Watch | Sonu Sood talks about the Padmavati row

Ranveer’s next film is Padmavati, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika. This is Ranveer’s third project with Bhansali after having worked together for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. “I have learnt the most from him (Bhansali). He has moulded me as an actor and shaped me as a creative person. He has been a tremendous influence on me. Some of the greatest learnings that I’ve had are by simply observing the way he goes about his work… He really is the epitome of someone who believes that the process is the prize,” he said.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor feels honoured to be working with the filmmaker for the third time. “It’s a matter of great honour that I have been selected to be his leading man for the third time in a row. That in itself is a great achievement to me. And I hope to collaborate with him and continue to make memorable cinema,” he added.

Also read | Ranveer Singh’s hilarious video floors Alia Bhatt, we are looking ‘faarward’ to Gully Boy

Talking about Padmavati, which was recently in the line of fire, Ranveer said: “It is an extremely fascinating story… I am overjoyed that we have one of the most talented actors in Hindi film, Shahid Kapoor, joining the team this time… The way it’s shaped up has me really excited. I have gone and seen the rushes of whatever we’ve shot so far and there’s still a long way to go.”