Ranveer Singh to host Holi party for Pharrell Williams

Ranveer Singh to welcome Pharell Williams with a huge Holi Party in India. Ranveer Singh to welcome Pharell Williams with a huge Holi Party in India.

Ranveer Singh will be hosting a special Holi bash this year for popular American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. The Padmaavat actor is reportedly a huge fan of Pharrell Williams and since Williams has decided to visit the country around Holi, Ranveer has taken up the opportunity to welcome him with a huge bash.

“Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours, Holi. And since Ranveer is also the brand ambassador of the same brand, they thought why not get the biggest young face of Bollywood to host one of the biggest singing sensations of the world. It’s a genius idea to get Ranveer and Pharrell play Holi together. The event is on March 2nd and as you can imagine, things will go berserk,” informs a source.

The informer adds, “The Holi event brings together two of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. While Ranveer has a massive following among the youth of the country, Pharrell too has a big presence in India. The organisers are set to utilise their strong social media presence during the event to popularise the Holi party and make it a blockbuster success.”

After working wonders at the box office with his latest release Padmaavat, Ranveer is gearing up for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Kabir Khan’s Kapil Dev biopic 1983 in his kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd