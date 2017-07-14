Ranveer Singh has left Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan unhappy. Here is why

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra are upset with Ranveer Singh. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra are upset with Ranveer Singh.

After Sonam Kapoor, now the megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Ranveer Singh for not replying to his birthday wishes. Senior Bachchan’s reaction came after Ranveer responded to the wishes of many others but not to him. Ranveer rang in his 32nd birthday on July 6 with his rumoured lady love Deepika Padukone. Probably since the actor was busy on his D-day, he took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to thank all those who wished him and spoke all nice things on the micro-blogging site. But we wonder how he missed Amitabh Bachchan who wished him in a more personal manner, through an SMS.

Well, as soon as Amitabh noticed Ranveer replying to all and not him, he took a dig at the young actor as he wrote, “hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗” The comment came as a reply to Ranveer’s message to automobile brand, Nexa which was on the list of Befikre actor’s well-wishers. The automobile brand had written, “@RanveerOfficial May you always keep challenging the unchallenged! #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh,” to which Ranveer responded, “thank you so much! that is the intention! 👊 love always.”

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

thank you so much! that is the intention! 👊 love always http://t.co/Da49T2RQHO — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

It is not only Amitabh who is upset with the livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer. Apparently, his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra too is not happy. But she has her own reasons. Remember how Ranveer shaved off his beard and moustache to get into the shoes of younger Allauddin Khilji in Padmavati, and the way he was crying over losing his favourite look? So, Priyanka finds Ranveer’s obsession with his facial hair over the board. Ranveer had posted the photo of his shaved off hair on his Instagram and captioned it, “I’ll miss you.” Priyanka found the image ‘gross’, as she left a comment on that. Sorry Ranveer, but we will have to agree with Priyanka!

We hope Ranveer will make up to both Priyanka and senior Bachchan soon.

