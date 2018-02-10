Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer to release on February 14, 2019

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy finally has a release date Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy finally has a release date

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy finally has a release date. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama will release on February 14, 2019. Excel Entertainment shared the information on their Twitter handle recently. The tweet read, “14th February 2019 #gullyboy #ZoyaAkhtar #TigerBaby.”

The stars of the film, Ranveer and Alia, both shared the news as well on their Twitter pages. While Ranveer has previously worked with Zoya on Dil Dhadkne Do, Gully Boy marks the first collaboration of Zoya with Alia.

About her equation with Zoya, Ranveer had earlier told IANS in an interview, “Zoya is more than a director (to me). She is someone with whom I share a very close bond with. We have a very open channel of communication and that makes us a great director-actor combination. She is one of the finest directors we have”.

Ranveer said that Gully Boy is very dear to his heart, and the actor thinks that the movie is also a great underdog story.

“Gully Boy is perhaps the most dearest film. It is one of the most closest to me after Band Baaja Baaraat because Band Baaja Baaraat was my first film. This is a story that means a lot to me,” Ranveer had said.

The movie is based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. Ranveer has been prepping hard to do justice to his role. He had earlier shared Insta stories of him learning to rap. The actor has also been interacting with artists to get into the skin of his character.

