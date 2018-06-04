Ranveer Singh’s grandmother passes away

Actor Ranveer Singh’s grandmother passed away last night Actor Ranveer Singh’s grandmother passed away last night

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s grandmother passed away on Sunday night. The actor’s grandmother had been ill for quite a while, and she passed away last night. Ranveer, who shared a close bond with his grandmother, has cancelled the Switzerland Tourism press conference after the unfortunate news. The event was scheduled at 1:30 pm today at Taj Lands End.

The funeral for the actor’s grandmother was held early this morning, according to sources. Ranveer Singh’s partner and actor Deepika Padukone visited the family and was present for the last rites as well. The actor was there for the grieving family for a couple of hours and left the place a while ago. Deepika had reportedly paid a visit to the actor’s grandmother in January this year as well.

Ranveer Singh was quite close with his grandmother and had said the same in an interview with Grazia. “As important to me as oxygen and water. I am very affectionate with everybody – my fans, my family. I was raised that way. My grandmother mollycoddled me. There was lots of hugging and kissing in my house,” the actor had said when asked about her importance in his life.

