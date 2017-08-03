Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend ditched him for Aditya Roy Kapur? Here’s the entire story

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur share an unknown history. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur share an unknown history.

Aditya Chopra in an earlier interview claimed that Ranveer Singh is the next Shah Rukh Khan. Going by the female attention the Befikre actor gets, there is no two ways about Aditya’s statement. But did you know that while Ranveer enjoys a fan frenzy among girls, there was a time when he was ditched by a girl?

During a no-holds-barred conversation with Neha Dhupia for her podcast No Filter Neha Season 2, Ranveer Singh recalled the heartbreak.

The actor shocked listeners when he revealed that his girlfriend ditched him for Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ranveer shared, “Ya, he was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Well, it is surely unbelievable but we do not blame the girl too because Aditya is for sure drool-worthy hot. But we also hope that the history does not repeat itself with the Befikre actor because we love his chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika are rumoured to be dating since the two worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

On the work front, Ranveer is next to be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika in Padmavati.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd