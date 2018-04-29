Ranveer Singh stuns in his Freddie Mercury avatar

Ranveer Singh poses as Queen singer, Freddie Mercury. Ranveer Singh poses as Queen singer, Freddie Mercury.

Ranveer Singh is currently chilling in the snow-clad hills of Switzerland, giving us major vacations goals. The Gully Boy star never fails to hit the headlines with anything he does. The latest hit by the actor is the pictures and videos from his Switzerland tour. The actor is as always charming his way into the hearts of millions with his quirks and various antiques.

The latest avatar of Ranveer Singh sees him posing as the popular pop sensation Freddie Mercury. And the images and accompanying video of the actor is taking over the internet. Sporting a yellow jacket with gelled hair, Ranveer looks strikingly similar to the lead vocalist of the world-famous band, Queen. He has also shared a video where he is seen lip-syncing to Freddie’s chartbuster “I want to break free”. His tribute to the “Bohemian Rhapsody” hitmaker is certainly one of a kind. With his moves and grooves to the beats of the song, Ranveer looks just like the singing sensation himself.

On the other hand, Hollywood actor Rami Malek has been roped in to portray the role of Freddie Mercury in his biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody. The film which also stars Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Lucy Boynton in pivotal roles is scheduled for a November 2 release.

While on the work front, Ranveer Singh is prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, where he will be seen portraying the role of street raper in Mumbai. The film, where Ranveer will be seen flaunting his rapping skills, will hit the screens in February 2019. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s collaboration Simmba. The movie, which will hit the screens in December this year, will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

