Ranveer Singh feels only Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar can understand his pain of losing moustache

Ranveer Singh replied to every tweet which landed on his Twitter wall on his 32nd birthday and some of the replies just became a testimony to his quirky self. Replying to Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar's wish, Ranveer revealed how much he appreciate his moustache.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 27, 2017 4:22 pm
Almost after twenty days of his birthday, Ranveer Singh finally got time to revert to his many birthday wishes from members of the film fraternity and his followers on social media. Well, we would say better late than never. However, the Padmavati actor replied to every tweet which landed on his Twitter wall and some of the replies just became a testimony to his quirky self.

Replying to Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar’s wish which read, “@RanveerOfficial U r jst Wow.. bro happy birthday 2 U. Don’t hve words to describe u. U r a Boss. Luv u bro. #Rockstar #Superstar #Mystar,” Ranveer wrote, “moochein ho toh manveer jaisi! maine mundwa li! bahut bura lag raha hai! sirf tu samajh sakta hai mera dard mere bhai! haha thx lotsa love.” All those who keep a track of Ranveer’s social media accounts must be well versed with him being heartbroken over losing his thick beard and prominent moustache. He trimmed it to play the younger part of his character of Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

Another interesting reply came to superstar-musician Honey Singh’s wish who wrote, “Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak.” To this the Befikre actor replied, “JOJOOOOO! Tu meri jaan hai JOJO! :) LOVE YOU BRO! I miss you alot! come back and give some righteous anthems ! big big hug.”

Read some of Ranveer’s best replies here:

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan got upset with Ranveer for not replying to his birthday wish which he sent through a text message. Soon after Shahenshah’s tweet expressing his disappointment with Ranveer, the actor wrote, “Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! And it’s the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I’m blessed that you even know i exist!”

