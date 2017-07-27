Ranveer Singh feels only Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar can understand his pain of losing moustache

Ranveer Singh likes Manveer Gurjar’s moustache. Ranveer Singh likes Manveer Gurjar’s moustache.

Almost after twenty days of his birthday, Ranveer Singh finally got time to revert to his many birthday wishes from members of the film fraternity and his followers on social media. Well, we would say better late than never. However, the Padmavati actor replied to every tweet which landed on his Twitter wall and some of the replies just became a testimony to his quirky self.

Replying to Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar’s wish which read, “@RanveerOfficial U r jst Wow.. bro happy birthday 2 U. Don’t hve words to describe u. U r a Boss. Luv u bro. #Rockstar #Superstar #Mystar,” Ranveer wrote, “moochein ho toh manveer jaisi! maine mundwa li! bahut bura lag raha hai! sirf tu samajh sakta hai mera dard mere bhai! haha thx lotsa love.” All those who keep a track of Ranveer’s social media accounts must be well versed with him being heartbroken over losing his thick beard and prominent moustache. He trimmed it to play the younger part of his character of Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

@RanveerOfficial U r jst Wow.. bro happy birthday 2 U. Don’t hve words to describe u. U r a Boss. Luv u bro. #Rockstar #Superstar #Mystar pic.twitter.com/m8YwSD8Jb8 — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) July 6, 2017

moochein ho toh manveer jaisi! maine mundwa li! bahut bura lag raha hai! sirf tu samajh sakta hai mera dard mere bhai! haha thx lotsa love http://t.co/HU0xGQdsy2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

Another interesting reply came to superstar-musician Honey Singh’s wish who wrote, “Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak.” To this the Befikre actor replied, “JOJOOOOO! Tu meri jaan hai JOJO! :) LOVE YOU BRO! I miss you alot! come back and give some righteous anthems ! big big hug.”

Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak pic.twitter.com/yjWIovIJ6X — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 6, 2017

JOJOOOOO tu meri jaan hai JOJO! :) LOVE YOU BRO ! miss you alot ! come back and give some righteous anthems ! big big hug http://t.co/4AEGKD6JZh — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

Read some of Ranveer’s best replies here:

Many Many happy returns of the day Paaji…Love you so much. Ishi tarah haste raho hasate raho aur pagalpan karte raho 😉..God bless you sir pic.twitter.com/HE3XV0INej — Sudesh Lehri (@Sudesh_Lehri) July 6, 2017

thank you paaji! khushiyaan baantna..yehi toh hamara kaam hai! loads of love to you! http://t.co/57GbvMZQ8m — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

thank u for the wishes sir! thank u for ur grace, ur kindness & ur warmth! ur just a magnificent human being.. and i love you! #Inspiration http://t.co/i0HbKCGGAe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

bruuuuuH! thank uuu! so good to see u the other night! this new song from BKB is lit! some crisp moves there homie! haha love it! big hug! http://t.co/1DXqBUCyfe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

MA CHAMMMMPYAAAAAN!!!! thank you so so much bro! #DJBIsTHEChampionofChampions #IPL whatta great time! haha! DJ = Bossman http://t.co/48nfH6gC2h — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 25, 2017

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan got upset with Ranveer for not replying to his birthday wish which he sent through a text message. Soon after Shahenshah’s tweet expressing his disappointment with Ranveer, the actor wrote, “Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! And it’s the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I’m blessed that you even know i exist!”

