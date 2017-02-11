Ranveer Singh does a ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ with Farah Khan and gets thrown in the swimming pool. Watch hilarious video

Ranveer Singh is at it again. After posting DDLJ’s epic train scene with Ganesh Acharya, he is back with director Farah Khan. This time they are recreating the famous song “Main Teri Hoon Jaanam” from yesteryear blockbuster film Khoon Bhari Maang.

Ranveer, who is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati along with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was recently shooting with the choreographer-director Farah Khan for a commercial. Farah was apparently unwell and Ranveer tried to lighten up her mood with selfies and of course, their own version of Khoon Bhari Maang too.

The selfie has Ranveer Singh pouting like a boss with a princess tiara and star shaped glasses with Farah. It is captioned as, “The coolest princess in town @ranveersingh cheers a sick me at the #H&S shoot!!”

On the other hand, the video is set in the backdrop of a swimming pool, just like the original song. While Kiran Bedi and Sonu Walia’s version is sensuous, this clip is hilarious! Especially when Farah pushes the handsome hunk into the pool.

Ranveer shared the clip and captioned it ‘Khoon Bhari Maang!!!’

Farah Khan on the other hand took to her Twitter handle and praised Ranveer for being such a sweetheart. Well, we would too, if we had him trying to lighten up our mood.

She tweeted, U bring out more madness in me Ranveer!!! Always lov working with you 😘”

The Befikre actor is known for his jolly good mood and hi-octane energy. And when it is about brightening up the days of his friends and fans, he knows the trick quite well.

Ranveer Singh will also be working in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie titled Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.