Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s candid moments at Karan Johar’s party put breakup rumours to rest. See pics

After Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage released, rumours were rife that the actor’s dynamics with co-star Vin Diesel put some strain on her speculated relationship with Ranveer Singh. But the two stars put the talks to rest when they arrived at Karan Johar’s party together. Not just that, it was seen that the two looked quite chummy as they spoke and Ranveer Singh, the appointed chauffeur for the day was all smiles.

In the pictures which have been flooding social media, we can see Deepika Padukone enjoying all the attention that she is getting from the paparazzi. But more than that, the reason for her endearing smile is Ranveer Singh who didn’t leave her side even for a second, despite the presence of several cameras around them. So if there were any misunderstandings as rumoured, seems like the differences have been set aside.

So fans of Bollywood’s most talked about couple can breathe a sigh of relief. The couple who shared screen space for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Ram-Leela, were also teamed up in Bajirao-Mastani. They are now working together for the third time, again in Bhansali’s Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Rangoon alongside Kangana Ranaut is also working on the project.

The movie however has faced opposition from Rajputs in Rajasthan, who claimed that the director was defaming historical figure Queen Padmini. They claimed that this hurt the sentiments of the locals and even attacked the director when the shoot was ongoing in Rajasthan.

