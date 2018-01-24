Special screening of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput walk hand in hand

Padmaavat is being lauded by critics, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s smiling faces too prove that they are thrilled by the response. Padmaavat is being lauded by critics, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s smiling faces too prove that they are thrilled by the response.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is all set to hit the theaters on January 25. But ahead of the release, a few celebrities managed to watch the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial at a special screening. While the film is being lauded by critics, the stars smiling faces too prove that they are thrilled by the response.

At a special screening of Padmaavat held in Mumbai on Tuesday night, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput were seen walking hand in hand. As per the early reviews, Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat, has delivered the performance of a lifetime.

Ranveer too has won hearts with his performance in Padmaavat. In her review of Padmaavat, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “If there’s one thing that keeps us from brooding too much through the film, it is Ranveer Singh. Not once does he try to make us like him, and that makes us like him even more. As Bhansali’s Khilji, he is electric.”

Shahid’s act is also said to be spectacular in the film. Shahid Kapoor’s parents Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Neelima Azeem and siblings Ishan Khatter and Sanah Kapoor were also present at the screening.

See photos of Padmaavat stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput from the special screening of the film:

We eagerly wait for the film to release and see how the audiences are responding to it.

