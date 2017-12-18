Ranveer Singh shares a selfie moment with Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the event together. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the event together.

Ranveer Singh has given his fans serious boyfriend goals several times. And now, it seems the actor has also started bonding with alleged girlfriend and his Padmavati co-star Deepika Padukone’s family. The actor attended Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone’s institution Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence recently. The event saw exceptional Indian players from different fields coming under one roof to inaugurate an institute in Bengaluru.

Ranveer shared several selfies with the legends but it was his picture with Prakash Padukone that caught our attention. In the picture, both were all smiles and we could sense the level of comfort the two celebrities share with each other. However, we do miss Deepika in the frame.

Earlier, in an interview to Mid-Day, Prakash Padukone had this to say about Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship – “They are adults and know what they are doing. As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do.”

Sporting legends like Rahul Dravid, Abhinav Bindra, Vishwanathan Anand and Geet Sethi graced the event and spoke about the importance of a high tech sports faculty in India.

Deepika too was present on the occasion. She also gave a warm speech where she shared an emotional anecdote about her father.

Check other pictures:

(Picture credit: Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Instagram stories)

(Picture credit: Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Instagram stories)

(Picture credit: Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Instagram stories)

(Picture credit: Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Instagram stories)

(Picture credit: Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Instagram stories)

Sharing a picture from the event, Deepika wrote, “Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence[PDCSE]—this is by far the BEST thing that could’ve happened to Indian Sport! Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and Deepika have been avoiding to be seen together amid rumours that the two are taking a break from each other. However, many also think that this is with regard to the massive controversy around Padmavati where the two play leads.

The release of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been put on hold due to the threats and violence in the country owing to certain content in the film. So far, no announcement about its new release date has been made. But Deepika and Ranveer fans are keen to see them together on screen once again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd