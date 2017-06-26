Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are dancing like no one is watching at a friend’s wedding. See throwback photos, videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, also starring Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, also starring Shahid Kapoor.

If there is one couple who only gives good vibes and relationship goals, it has to be actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. From their public appearances hand in hand to the way they steal glances even when dozens of cameras are hovering around them, ‘DeepVeer’, as their fans fondly call them, are the most adorable B-town couple. The two might not have made it official as yet, but they have never shied away from PDA. The Bajirao Mastani co-stars attend award functions, birthday parties and weddings in each other’s company. They even arrived for Karan Kapadia’s marriage in 2015 together. And the way they made news back then, they are trending again, this time for some throwback videos of the two stars which have surfaced online.

Karan Kapadia is the cousin of Twinkle Khanna, who is also a close buddy of Ranveer Singh. Karan tired the knot with filmmaker Nitya Mehra, known for directing Baar Baar Dekho, two years back. Needless to say, the presence of his friend was but obvious on his big day. Ranveer made a starry appearance at the wedding with his rumoured girlfriend Deepika. It was said that Ranveer’s sister was also present, and she got along quite well with Deepika. Though the love birds hogged headlines then, we did not get to see their candid photos or any video. But thanks to their fan clubs, some throwback clicks and clips have emerged now. From headbanging to dancing in the barat, these two were at the forefront of everything.

I love this Deepika and this Ranveer 😆🌝 pic.twitter.com/8NuY64zAO4 — Yazz (@YasmineDiiz_) June 25, 2017

Ranveer’s look and hairdo is a perfect reminder that he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani back then. While there was some reports of things going sour between ‘DeepVeer’ recently, the two made some more appearances together to shut all the gossip. Now, all their fans are doing is waiting with bated breath for their next film Padmavati, another historical drama, which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

