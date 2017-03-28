Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone have not broken up. Is Padmavati keeping them apart? see pic

Padmavati: The rumours of their break up were doing the rounds after Ranveer Singh gave recent awards show a skip. Deepika Padukone’s attendance at the same event raised many eyebrows. Padmavati: The rumours of their break up were doing the rounds after Ranveer Singh gave recent awards show a skip. Deepika Padukone’s attendance at the same event raised many eyebrows.

One of the most-under-the-radar couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are very much together. So, the fans who were hyperventilating when a lot of publications announced that Deepika and Ranveer have parted ways can breathe easy. However, the Padmavati co-stars sure are going out of their way not to be clicked together. A picture capturing the love birds seated comfortably side by side in an airport shuttle shouts out loud and is a fitting reply to speculations of their break up. The picture suggests that Ranveer wasn’t happy about being clicked with Deepika. The otherwise camera-friendly star looked a bit hassled, while Deepika wore a composed visage.

The rumours of their break up were doing the rounds after Ranveer gave recent awards show a skip. Deepika’s attendance at the same event raised many eyebrows. Both Deepika and Ranveer never shied away from attending events together. The two might not have admitted being in a relationship, but have never tried to elude paparazzi from being captured. In fact, the two smile generously and don’t hesitate from indulging in public display affection. Their gestures are a symbol of a genuine friendship and comfort level.

However, their recent effort to avoid being captured together come in the light of the recent attack on Padmavati sets and related controversy. Some media report suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given strict orders to both Deepika and Ranveer to avoid seen together publicly before Padmavati’s promotions.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli gets emotional, shares heartfelt messages for Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Anushka Shett

The obvious reason behind Bhansali’s endeavour seems to the ongoing controversy surrounding Padmavati. The team has made it clear that there would be no romantic scenes between Rani Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) after the certain section of society objected to the portrayal of Rani Padmavati. It seems like Sanjay doesn’t want any unwanted attention to the film again.

Padmavati is set to be released on November 17, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd