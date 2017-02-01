Ranveer Singh dances with Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. Watch this video to experience magic

Megastar Chiranjeevi, superstar Ranveer Singh dance together, create an iconic moment. Megastar Chiranjeevi, superstar Ranveer Singh dance together, create an iconic moment.

Bollywood and Tollywood came together yet again under one roof to attend the sangeet ceremony of politician and industrialist T Subbarami Reddy’s grandson Keshav and Veena. While the groom and bride remain the talk of the town, the focus shifted for a moment when Bollywood’s energy-packet Ranveer Singh and Tollywood’s Megastar Chiranjeevi came together on the stage to perform.

In a video shared by fans, Chiranjeevi along with T Subbarami Reddy is seen dancing on his recent release Khaidi No 150’s hit number, Ammudu Lets Do Kummudu. Ranveer, obviously, could not stop himself hold himself and rushed to the stage in order to match steps with Chiranjeevi. The moment Ranveer entered, everyone on the stage started to groove on Bajirao Mastani’s Malhari, even Chiru. Well, that’s an iconic moment, isn’t it?

A lot of pictures from Ranveer’s performance have been doing the rounds on social media. Apart from Ranveer, the wedding saw the presence of A-listers such as Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and a few more. In fact, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was one of the attendees as well as Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who turned heads at the event with their gorgeous avatars.

Ranveer was seen performing with Jacqueline Fernandez and was in his Padmavati avatar. He also shared many selfie moments, one of which is with Sara Ali Khan.

