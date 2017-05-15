Ranveer Singh claims Arjun Kapoor as his Half Girlfriend, pushes Shraddha Kapoor away. Watch video

Half Girlfriend co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had the ‘quirk king’ Ranveer Singh visiting them. Half Girlfriend co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had the ‘quirk king’ Ranveer Singh visiting them.

Last night when Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were busy promoting their upcoming film Half Girlfriend, they had a rather unexpected guest. Just when the duo were packing up for the day, they had the ‘quirk king’ Ranveer Singh visiting them. Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh worked together in Gunday opposite Priyanka Chopra, and have been thick friends ever since.

Arjun is seen introducing Ranveer as “a little more than a co-star and a little less than life partner” in this video. To which Ranveer says, “I am Arjun’s real life Half Girlfriend,” and pushes Shraddha away from Arjun. Watch video to witness the actual bromance that is in the air.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s friendship goes a long way, both of them have gone ahead and promoted each other’s films on various social media platforms and have showed up on each other’s film sets often. Even when Arjun Kapoor shared the Half Girlfriend trailer on Twitter when he announced the film, Ranveer Singh jumped in and in a series of tweets, the duo entertained their fans with their witty banter.

Also read Ranveer Singh tweets something about Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend character Madhav Jha, and what follows is a laugh riot

Both these actors have been the best of friends since Gunday and even appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan, season 5. The two had appeared together in the heavily-criticised AIB Roast too.

We must say Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor never miss a chance to show off the ever growing love for each other and indulge in some out-of-the-box antics, taking their friendship to a whole new level. We totally love this budding ‘bromance’, what about you?

