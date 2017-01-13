Ranveer Singh came at the right time for Deepika Padukone when she was away from home: DJ Caruso

Did you know Ranveer Singh booked a plane to US because Deepika Padukone was feeling homesick while shooting for XXX Return of Xander Cage Did you know Ranveer Singh booked a plane to US because Deepika Padukone was feeling homesick while shooting for XXX Return of Xander Cage

Ranveer Singh is one true friend. The man knows how to surprise his special friends and make them feel at home while they are shooting away from home. Ask Deepika Padukone. The Befikre actor flew all the way to America to spend time with Deepika Padukone who was feeling homesick while shooting for XXX in the west.

Talking about how Ranveer and how he arrived at the right time for Deepika, director of XXX: Return of Xander Cage, D J Caruso said, “Ranveer was amazing. He came up for a while and he is such a positive energy. He came with a big hug and later we became so friendly. And he probably came in at the right time when Deepika was away from her home. He hung out for few days.”

The director is equally gung ho about casting them together for film as he is certain that creating onscreen chemistry will not be a problem.

“Ranveer would be amazing to work with because of his vibrancy and energy. You guys are used to seeing them together. But I love their energies. I would surely want to cast them. It would be fantastic and I wouldn’t have to worry about the chemistry, ” said Caruso.

Meanwhile Ranveer was all praises for Deepika at the premiere of XXX. “Deepika is a very special co-actor of mine. She is an extremely gifted actor, an amazing movie star and someone who I admire and am extremely proud of, ” said Ranveer at the red carpet yesterday evening.

