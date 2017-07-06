Latest News
Ranveer Singh gets flooded with birthday wishes from Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and others. See photos

Ranveer Singh turned 32 and Bollywood celebrities poured their best wishes for the Padmavati actor. Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and many others took to social media to post their special wishes for him.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2017 7:10 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer singh pictures, jacqueline fernandez, priyanka chopra Ranveer Singh received wishes from the who’s who of Bollywood on his 32nd birthday.
Ranveer Singh turns 32 today and Bollywood celebs are as excited as the Padmavati actor himself. Wishes from the who’s who of the B-town have been pouring in on social media and fans have been going crazy for the superstar’s birthday. Ranveer was spotted ringing in his birthday with none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone as the two went on drive. While Ranveer gifted himself a new set of wheels on his birthday, here’s what other celebs wrote for him.

Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted, “@ranveersingh Thanks for just randomly gate crashing my shoot that day!!! Happy bday you beauty 😈😈😈 stay crazy!!” Gunday co-star Priyanka Chopra had the best wish for her ‘Baba’. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the livewire that is Ranno aka Baba aka @RanveerOfficial may nothing ever slow u down! 🥂❤️🎉🤘🏽1 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh” and Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “.@RanveerOfficial .. Ohji Happy happy burrday Ratannnnn..! Onwards and upwards.. big hug..” Ranveer, Priyanka and Farhan have also starred together in Zoya Akhtar film, Dil Dhadkne Do.

Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “YOLO so i hope you’re making most of your day, all day errryday!!! Happy happy birthday baba @RanveerOfficial! 👊🏼” Bhumi Pednekar wished him too. She tweeted, “Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial .Sending you major happiness,light and super power ❤️✌🏻” while Haseena actor Shraddha Kapoor wished him by saying. “Happy birthday Chingdya!!! @RanveerOfficial You’re awesome. Stay awesome. Big squishy hug ❤️”

Vaani Kapoor also sent her best wishes for her Befikre co-star, “HBD @RanveerOfficial! You’re such an inspiration to so many people including me. Wishing you much more love, success and happiness in life😘😘”

With some spectacular performances to his name, Ranveer has already grabbed two Filmfare Awards while making a name for himself in the industry.

