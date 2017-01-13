Ranveer Singh arrives to cheer for Deepika Padukone, says extremely proud of her

Ranveer Singh made sure to put in a rockstar appearance just to support Deepika Padukone at the premiere of her Hollywood debut, xXx Return of Xander Cage. Ranveer Singh made sure to put in a rockstar appearance just to support Deepika Padukone at the premiere of her Hollywood debut, xXx Return of Xander Cage.

Now that what we call a true boyfriend. May we add the word ‘alleged’ too before boyfriend. Ranveer and Deepika may never announce it to the world but their PDA especially Ranveer’s are hard to miss. While Deepika was celebrating her big day yesterday evening in Mumbai with Hollywood star Vin Diesel, alleged beau Ranveer made sure to put in a rockstar appearance just to support Deepika. And the Befikre actor didn’t shy away from calling it his proud moment.

“I am very excited for tonight. It’s a proud moment for me too,” said Ranveer when asked if he considers the night as a proud moment for himself.

Ranveer was all praises for the franchise of xXx and called the first film as one of the best action movies he has seen till date. However his special admiration was reserved for none other than Deepika. Said Ranveer,”Deepika is a very special co-actor of mine. She is an extremely gifted actor, an amazing movie star and someone who I admire and extremely proud of her.”

On her part, Deepika said, “It’s such an incredible journey. Working together was in my destiny. We were to work in another project but that didn’t work out. I think we both knew it was to happen very soon. It’s a proud moment to be representing the country at a global level.” When quizzed about the chemistry Deepika shared with Vin on screen, Ranveer said, ” It looked good in the promo. For the rest, I will have to watch the film.”

Earlier in the day, Vin was all praises for Deepika as well. The Hollywood star said, “I was waiting for an opportunity to come to India. And it was this queen here, this angel who brought me. It’s such a blessing that she is in my life. Such a blessing to have someone who is such a beautiful soul. I wanted to work with Deepika since many years. I met her years ago and saw that our chemistry was special. When we started filming xXx, she had one request. She told me she would like to do a huge Hollywood premiere. Our movie is about global harmony. My pairing with Deepika is evidence of that multi-cultural global harmony. ”

