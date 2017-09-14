Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes are raising the temperature with this latest cover shoot, see photo

Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes are raising the heat quotient in their latest photoshoot together. Ranveer Singh and Elena Fernandes are raising the heat quotient in their latest photoshoot together.

Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh is looking dapper as ever on the cover of leading magazine Maxim while posing with Kapoor And Sons actor Elena Fernandes. Tweeting the stellar picture, Ranveer wrote, “Maverick Mindset @MaximIndia.”

Raising the hotness quotient in black, the two actors look nothing less than tantalizing in this photoshoot. And while Ranveer is giving an intense look, Elena is sitting on a chair in front of him looking sideways. Elena, a Goan-South American model, turned actor with Shakun Batra’s Kapoor And Sons, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. We are excitedly waiting for more pictures from this photoshoot to roll out!

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside rumoured beau Deepika Padukone and actor Shahid Kapoor. While Deepika and Ranveer have been seen in a number of period dramas together, namely Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, this is the first time we will see them with Shahid. And despite the many obstacles that the film is facing, the latest reports say that it will release on its scheduled date in November itself.

Apart from Padmavati, Ranveer will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

