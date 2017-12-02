Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leave Zoya Akhtar’s house hand in hand, see photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s house on Friday. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s house on Friday.

They might not come clean about it, but lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. While Deepika posts her drop-dead beautiful pictures, Ranveer sends her his heart and kisses through Instagram emojis. And, the various public appearances that Deepika and Ranveer make together are proof enough of them being together.

On Friday evening, the adorable couple yet again caught the attention of paparazzi as they walked out of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house together. Like a protective boyfriend, Ranveer held Deepika’s hand as they made an exit. Before meeting Ranveer, Deepika attended the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017 but according to reports, the Padmavati actor was visibly in a rush. The reports claim that Deepika, instead of posing for the photographers on the red carpet of the event, headed straight inside to attend the awards ceremony.

However, recently during a chat show with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika got a special surprise from Ranveer when he dedicated the song, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” to her and said, “The way you have lightened up the life of your million fans, you lightened up my life. I will pray to God that the shine and light stay in your life forever. There is nobody like you god bless you. Love you a lot.”

Here are the photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walking out of Zoya Akhtar’s house

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Along with Ranveer and Deepika, filmmaker Riteish Sidhwani and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan were also present at Zoya’s residence. Ranveer is currently working on Zoya’s next project Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt and is being co-produced by Riteish Sidhwani.

Deepika is currently mired in controversies for playing Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati. The film was slated to release on December 1 but now stands stalled because of protests against the portrayal of Rani Padmini in the period drama.

