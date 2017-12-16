Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan add glamour to 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. See photos, videos

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Kids’ Choice Awards 2017.

B-Town celebs got to live their childhood yet again at 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that took place in Mumbai on Friday. Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh chose a red checkered suit, a perfect attire for a kids evening. The ever-energetic actor also had a great time on the orange carpet of the event where he had fun with the toon characters like Ninja Hattori and Dora. Ranveer also performed at the awards show and gave the audience, which consisted of his many young fans, a delightful evening.

Also, seen at the event were Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who share a love-hate relationship. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars were twinning in red and looked as cute as always in each other’s company. Varun also surprised the guests at the event as he shook a leg with Ranveer on Bajirao Mastani’s song “Malhari” and Alia danced on the tunes of her many chartbusters.

Like the previous year, this year too kids voted for their favourite actors, TV shows, cartoon characters, and lots more.

Here is the list of winners.

Best Movie Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh

Best Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt

Best Bollywood Movie – Golmaal Again

Best Bollywood Movie Song – Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Dancing Star – Varun Dhawan – Tamma Tamma – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan

Best TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi As Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best TV Character (Female) – Disha Vakani As Daya – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Best TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Best Child Entertainer on TV – Jayas Kumar – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania/Judwaa 2

Best Show On Kids Channel – Motu Patlu

Best Indian Toon Character – Motu

Favourite Sports Personality – Mithali Raj

Dabur Best Smile – Neeti Mohan

Nickelodeon ka Digital Star – Ssumier Pasricha

Check out other actors who attended the kids’ extravaganza and all that happened at the event.

Updates | 27: Ranveer Singh and @Varun_dvn dancing to Malhari at #KCAIndia17 –

OMGGGG THIS IS SO SO CUTE !! pic.twitter.com/N6XWd3VuEF — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 15, 2017

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd