Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan add glamour to 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. See photos, videos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan performed at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards show and gave the audience, which consisted of his many young fans, a delightful evening.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2017 10:17 am
photos of alia varun and ranveer Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Kids’ Choice Awards 2017.
B-Town celebs got to live their childhood yet again at 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that took place in Mumbai on Friday. Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh chose a red checkered suit, a perfect attire for a kids evening. The ever-energetic actor also had a great time on the orange carpet of the event where he had fun with the toon characters like Ninja Hattori and Dora. Ranveer also performed at the awards show and gave the audience, which consisted of his many young fans, a delightful evening.

Also, seen at the event were Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who share a love-hate relationship. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars were twinning in red and looked as cute as always in each other’s company. Varun also surprised the guests at the event as he shook a leg with Ranveer on Bajirao Mastani’s song “Malhari” and Alia danced on the tunes of her many chartbusters.

Like the previous year, this year too kids voted for their favourite actors, TV shows, cartoon characters, and lots more.

Here is the list of winners.

Best Movie Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh
Best Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt
Best Bollywood Movie – Golmaal Again
Best Bollywood Movie Song – Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Dancing Star – Varun Dhawan – Tamma Tamma – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan
Best TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi As Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Best TV Character (Female) – Disha Vakani As Daya – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Best TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Best Child Entertainer on TV – Jayas Kumar – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs
Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania/Judwaa 2
Best Show On Kids Channel – Motu Patlu
Best Indian Toon Character – Motu
Favourite Sports Personality – Mithali Raj
Dabur Best Smile – Neeti Mohan
Nickelodeon ka Digital Star – Ssumier Pasricha

Check out other actors who attended the kids’ extravaganza and all that happened at the event.

photos of kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) photos of kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) photos of varun dhawan from kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) photos of alia bhatt from kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) photos of alia bhatt from kids choice awards 2017 Photo: Varinder Chawla photos of rohit shetty from kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) photos of neeti mohan from kids choice awards 2017 Photo: Varinder Chawla photos of ranveer singh from kids choice awards 2017 (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

