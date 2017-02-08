Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to come together for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s next

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy.

After tickling the funny bone of their fans with their Gujarati accent in advertisements for a popular travel portal, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are now ready to carry over their chemistry to the silver screen. The duo has been roped in to play the lead couple in Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial Gully Boy.

This will be the first time the two will star together in a film but we have to say they are well-matched in the talent department. And their funny advertisements are the proof. Earlier in an interview when Alia was asked about the project, she said, “I would love to be in any gully with Ranveer and Zoya”.

While Ranveer has earlier worked with the brother-sister duo Farhan-Zoya in Dil Dhadakne Do, this will be the first time that Alia will be teaming up with the filmmakers. The shoot of the movie is expected to commence from November 2017. For now, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati and Alia Bhatt is prepping up for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan.

The movie is expected to tell the tale of Mumbai-based street rappers. Earlier, there were speculations about Varun Dhawan replacing Ranveer but now the makers have decided on treating the movie-goers with a fresh on-screen couple. With this fresh on-screen couple, all the Bollywood buffs are definitely in for an interesting watch.

