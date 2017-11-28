Ranveer Singh is having a gala time on the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, see video

Ranveer Singh is donning a new persona for Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh is donning a new persona for Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.

Taking a break from the controversies surrounding his upcoming film Padmavati, Ranveer Singh is enjoying his time on the sets of Gully Boy. In a recent video posted by YRF on Twitter, Ranveer can be seen in his gully rapper avatar having a one-on-one with Mumbai rapper Vivian Fernandes, better known by his stage name Divine.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also brings to the screen the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from a Kurla slum. Talking about Ranveer, Naved had earlier said in an interview, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro (2015). He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.”

While we are happy to see Ranveer prepping up for the role with all his zeal, it would have been even more lovely to hear him rap in the video. Sadly, the story posted by Ranveer has no audio. Sharing the clip, YRF wrote, “#GullyBoy This looks SUPER rad even if there’s no sound 🔊 🎼🎤@RanveerOfficial @VivianDivine ~ can’t wait to hear them 🙌🏼 #InstaStories.”

Check out more pictures of Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar from the dubbing studio:

Only a few days ago, Ranveer had posted a picturesque photo of Gully Boy’s script on his table with the caption, “📖🖊 #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08.” Looks like, he is as excited about the film as we are.

Apart from the funky Mumbaikar role that Ranveer will be donning for the first time in Gully Boy, what has made fans excited is Ranveer’s rapper avatar in the movie. And while Zoya and Ranveer’s hit jodi has already worked its magic in 2015’s Dil Dhadkne Do, with Alia Bhatt added to the picture, Gully Boy looks like a project to watch out for.

