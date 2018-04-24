Ranveer Singh wraps up Gully Boy on a musical note

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time in Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have wrapped up the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. To celebrate the moment, they went out for a party with Kalki Koechlin, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, rapper Divine and the director of the movie Zoya among others. More than Ranveer’s flashy outfit, it was the videos of the actor rapping and dancing with Zoya which caught everyone’s attention on social media.

From the last couple of days, Ranveer has been sharing photos from the sets of the film. He even thanked Zoya for giving him an “unforgettable experience” with the movie as he wrote, “Bae & I ❤️ made for each other 🙏🏽 I love you @zoieakhtar 😘 thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy.” Alia too wrote about the film’s wrap. “And it’s a film wrap for Gully Boy! Going to miss this set too much. The best crew and all the best people! Love you all… Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon.”

Alia Bhatt writes about the wrap up of musical drama Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt writes about the wrap up of musical drama Gully Boy.

In the videos that have surfaced on social media from last night’s celebration, we also see Ranveer dancing his heart out. Talking about the film Ranveer had said, “Gully Boy is perhaps the dearest film. It is one of the most closest to me after Band Baaja Baaraat because Band Baaja Baaraat was my first film. This is a story that means a lot to me.” After wrapping up Gully Boy, Ranveer will now get into the skin of a cop for his next Simmba with Rohit Shetty.

Watch videos of Ranveer Singh from the wrap up party of Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh). The preparations for Gully Boy involved some strenuous training for both Ranveer and Alia.

Photos| Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Gully Boy wrap up party

Ranveer Singh posed for the shutterbugs at the wrap up party of Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh posed for the shutterbugs at the wrap up party of Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Gully Boy wrap up party in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt was spotted at Gully Boy wrap up party in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar has teamed up with Ranveer Singh for the second time in Gully Boy after Dil Dhadakne Do. Zoya Akhtar has teamed up with Ranveer Singh for the second time in Gully Boy after Dil Dhadakne Do.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh clicked at Gully Boy wrap up party. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh clicked at Gully Boy wrap up party.

Kalki Koechlin was spotted at the wrap up party of Gully Boy. Kalki Koechlin was spotted at the wrap up party of Gully Boy.

Shweta Bachchan also attended the wrap up party of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Shweta Bachchan also attended the wrap up party of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the musical drama will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019.

