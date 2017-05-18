Ranveer Singh accepts he is trouble and vows to speak only the truth. Watch video

Ranveer Singh has once again stepped into the shoes of a rapper for an ad campaign. Ranveer Singh has once again stepped into the shoes of a rapper for an ad campaign.

Remember Ranveer Singh being slammed by his many fans for a sexist advertisement of a clothing brand? Yes, the one where we saw him on hoardings, carrying a miniskirt-clad girl on his shoulders with the tagline ‘Take your work home’ written beneath it. That time the Bajirao of Bollywood managed to calm down the social media outrage by releasing a public apology, followed by the brand taking off the advertisement. But now be ready to witness another ad campaign of the same brand featuring Ranveer Singh. Before you start hyperventilating thinking that your favourite star is going to land in trouble once again, we must tell you there is nothing scandalous about this one.

Ranveer shared a teaser of the ad campaign of Jack and Jones on his Instagram account. And we can not wait to watch the full video. In the teaser, we see Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer turning a rapper. In the video, sitting on a pile of clothes, the actor says he is obsessed with speaking the truth and everyone should be careful of him as he is an ‘aafat’ (a trouble). “All hell’s about to break loose @jackjonesindia #DontHoldBack,” Ranveer wrote along with the video. The rap is the second in the series, ‘Don’t Hold Back’. The 31-year-old actor has written and recorded a rap song for the same clothing brand last year too.

At the time of the release of the last video, Ranveer said, “I don’t ever hold back. I don’t believe in having these filters. I don’t believe in living in the fear of judgments and consequence. I just live my life on a daily basis and do what makes me happy.”

This is not the first tryst of Ranveer with rapping. The actor recently rapped for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy where he will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt. In the film, he plays rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh from Kurla slum in Mumbai. He first rapped a number for his 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

