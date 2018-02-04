Revealed: Release date of Ranveer Singh’s film on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory

The film features Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh as star cricketer Kapil Dev. The film features Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh as star cricketer Kapil Dev.

Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh, which will tell the story of India’s incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will now release on August 30, 2019. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Ranveer Singh. Director Kabir Khan… Mark your calendar… #1983TheFilm to release on 30 Aug 2019… #Reliance #Phantom.”

The Kabir Khan film will feature actor Ranveer Singh as star cricketer Kapil Dev. The film follows how, under the captaincy of then newbie Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

In an earlier statement, Kabir Khan had said, “As a young school boy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalizing the script.”

Ranveer was last seen as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and his portrayal was much appreciated by critics and fans alike. Talking about playing Dev in 83, Ranveer earlier told PTI, “It should be exciting to get into the skin of such a legendary player. I am really looking forward to it but it is going to be a while before I commence work on it.”

