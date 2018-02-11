Ranveer Singh on his current slate of work: I am going through a very rich creative phase

Ranveer Singh talks about playing cricket legend Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83. Ranveer Singh talks about playing cricket legend Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83.

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of star cricketer Kapil Dev in 83, says the movie is an incredible underdog story. Ranveer says, “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history,the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid.

“It is one of the most incredible underdog story.” The Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer says 83 is a story of human triumph. “I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him,” he said.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Padmaavat, is also excited about his current slate of work. “My current slate is another opportunity to showcase my versatility and in collaboration with finest filmmakers in the country. So right now I am going through a very rich creative phase and I am feeling blessed,” he added.

83 follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer’s latest outing Padmaavat has been working magic at the box office despite having faced widespread protests in several parts of the country. Apart from 83, Ranveer also has Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Simbaa in his kitty.

