Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baraat: Ranveer Singh

He still cannot believe he is one of the most successful young stars of Bollywood, but one thing which Ranveer Singh is sure about is that his success in the film industry is courtesy his hard work and determination. The 32-year-old actor, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with 2010 film Band Baaja Baarat, said he took many risks and went through a “routine drill” to get a massive launch by a banner as big as Yash Raj Films.

“I ought to be pinching myself sitting in front of people. I wake up everyday thinking that I am living a dream. I was this young kid obsessed with Hindi movies. I struggled for three years in Mumbai, with my portfolio in my hand. I went through the routine drill. I made my own luck. I put myself in that position that where that good wave comes and you can flow with it.”

“Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modeling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma,” Ranveer said.

The actor was in conversation with Rajeev Masand at News18 Rising India Summit. Ranveer said his mentor and producer Aditya Chopra had made him aware that he is “not a conventionally good looking boy. He said ‘my son you have to act really well if you want people to like you’, which is a polite way to say you are ugly.”

The actor, however, said the gossip that his father had put in money to launch his Bollywood career was heartbreaking and took away the thrill of his maiden success. Ranveer said by putting faith in him, Chopra set a great example of promoting actors on the basis of talent and not “legacy”.

“Aditya Chopra realised star system was killing the industry at that time. He realised the need of the hour was to give actors break on the basis of talent and not legacy. He started with Anushka followed by me. And mine was a great example. A leading man suddenly born out of sheer auditioning process,” he said.

Ranveer is known for his energetic persona and flamboyance, but the actor said this was not the case when he started out in the industry as he thought as an actor he was suppose to please everyone.

“When I first came to into the limelight I was very nervous. I was famous three days after my first film released. I didn’t grew up around anybody famous so I was confused how to deal with this beast. This fame or stardom hit me like a truck. I was struggling with that hit for three years till the time I got critical acclaim for ‘Lootera’ and critical/commercial success of Ram-Leela.”

“I didn’t know who to be? how to be? what to say or do? Every decision was affected by this notion that I want people to like me as we are in the business of making people like us. I was making affected decisions in my dressing or domineer thinking that this is how a young upcoming actor is suppose to be,” he said.

The Padmaavat star said he has now realised it is better to be himself as success and fame are momentary possessions. The actor, who is also a fan favourite when it comes to clicking pictures or interacting with them, said he takes it as his responsibility to be good to his audience and make them smile.

“You are not allowed to have a bad mood day. There is a certain responsibility. You are an entertainer. I take it upon myself to entertain and please people to spread smile and joy. I believe that’s my calling. I love the crowd and interacting with people. I get very excited when somebody gets excited seeing me. Till now, I haven’t realised or believed that I have become a star. Priyanka Chopra, my very dear friend says, ‘you are that boy who will always be telling his mother… Mom I have become a star’.”

