Ranveer Singh on his movies in 2018: My best time is yet to come

Ranveer Singh was last seen on the silver screen in 2016’s Befikre which more or less bombed at the box office. After Befikre, he has been putting his heart and soul into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati which was supposed to hit the theaters on December 1 last year. One can’t imagine the kind of emptiness he must have felt when the film’s release date was deferred to an indefinite period.

But now, Ranveer is ready to bounce back with a bang. He has an amazing line-up of films for 2018 — Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and of course, Padmavati. Talking about his solid calendar, Ranveer says, “I am very excited. I keep saying this to myself and always manifest it as well that my best work — and my best time — is yet to come. Thankfully, with God’s grace, everything that I manifest and attract comes to me, so, I believe deeply in the law of attraction. Whatever you manifest and what you really wish for from the bottom of your heart, you will get it if you work hard enough. So, here I am, in 2018, coming up with diverse roles and collaborating with different filmmakers.”

And considering the stellar performances that Ranveer has delivered up until now, his upcoming films are definitely going to the year’s biggest releases. In Padmavati, Ranveer is essaying the role of anti-hero Alauddin Khilji. His look for the film is already being compared to the ones of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. For Gully Boy, Ranveer will be getting under the skin of street rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh. Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, however, will bring Ranveer in a high-energy ‘massy’ role of Inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

Talking about Simmba, Ranveer says, “I am very nervous for Simmba because it is not easy to perform in mainstream films and it’s not easy to make one either. It could be called my biggest solo outing. It is my first ‘in and as’ film. I have admired Rohit sir’s work for a very long time now. We also have Karan Johar as the producer in this film. It’s a genre or brand of cinema that I thoroughly love. Of course, socially, I interact with people who are the ‘multiplex audience’, but my heart is ‘massy’ and that’s actually what I get a huge kick out of. My aim is to make the best Rohit Shetty film, with whatever I can contribute from my end as the leading man. I want to make Simmba his best film. I feel we should make such a high voltage mainstream film that it should become the benchmark for performances in the mainstream zone. I am extremely blessed and thankful that I got this incredible opportunity.”

Ever since Band Baaja Baaraat released in 2010, Bollywood has seen the rise and rise of Ranveer Singh. Even though his last hit came with 2015’s Bajirao Mastani, his presence is still felt in the industry. So, has it been a particularly fulfilling phase of his life? Ranveer says, “Yes, creatively, it is a very rich period, since the prospects are very exciting. But anyway, I don’t get fettered by the lows. Since BBB happened suddenly, I became a public figure quickly. I did not know how to handle the limelight then. I was confused but when Lootera got immense critical acclaim followed by Ram Leela that became a breakthrough hit, I started realising that it is not about the success or failure of the film. I started to mature and evolve to believe that the process itself is the prize. And I still believe in it.”

Here’s wishing Ranveer an amazing 2018!

