Rani Mukerji’s birthday bash was as classy as her, see inside pics

The Mardaani of Bollywood, Rani Mukerji, turned 39 on Tuesday. While countless wishes from the fans of the queen of hearts poured in, the Saathiya actor chose to keep her birthday celebrations a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. But recently we got hold of a few pictures from Rani’s birthday party that have been doing the rounds on social media.

The casting director of Yash Raj films, Shanoo Sharma gave us a sneak peek into the celebrations as she shared a selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram account. Apart from Rani and Shanoo, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can also be seen in the selfie. Shanoo captioned the lovely picture, “Celebrating this beauty that only looks younger!!!! #rani #vaibhavi #birthdayshenanigans @vaibhavi.merchant.” In the pic, all the three ladies are brimming with glee on the happy occasion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shanoo wished Rani for her birthday by sharing a picture of her with Rani. The picture is nothing but an evidence of the great camaraderie the actor shares with the casting director. “Happy birthday to the queen that’s a princess!!! Wishing her supreme love!!! #ranimukherjee #queen #loveher,” Shanoo wrote along the picture.

Rani’s brother Raj Mukerji also shared a selfie with her sister on his social media account and wrote,”Happy bday my dearest .. lovable .. sis.”

On the eve of her birthday, Rani interacted with her fans on Yash Raj Film’s Facebook account. In the live chat, the actor talked about her comeback film Hichki and the reason for her not being on social media in this digital age. Rani said, “My husband is a private person and I respect his privacy otherwise I would love to share with you what’s happening in my life, how Adira (her daughter) is growing up. Till the time, he doesn’t allow, I can’t do that.” Rani is living a new chapter of her life since she gave birth to little Adira.

