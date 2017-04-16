Watch: As Rani Mukerji is tagged ‘woman of substance’ at award show, Kajol walks out with Ajay Devgn

Rani Mukerji was at HT Style awards, which took place in March. Rani Mukerji was at HT Style awards, which took place in March.

Kajol and Karan Johar’s fight might have been done and dusted but the smoke still exists. While Kajol and Karan have refused to make up with each other, it seems Kajol is also avoiding people considered close to him. This buzz started at a recent event when she did not greet her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji, who is considered to be one of the close friends of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

The two actors were at HT Style awards where Rani made an appearance, almost after three years of sabbatical. While Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji greeted the actor with much love, Kajol simply ignored her and chose to sit away from her, with husband Ajay Devgn. In a video that’s going viral over the social networking site, we can also see Kajol making a hurried exit from the award show as soon as Rani was awarded ‘Woman of Substance’ award of the year.

The two actors have never had a face-off with each other in their careers, which only makes us guess that the rift is because of Karan Johar, who admitted to having no relationship anymore with Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The fight started after Ajay claimed that Karan had offered money to Kamal R Khan to promote Ae Dil… and diss his Shivaay. The two films clashed with each other last year.

While Karan has been outspoken about the entire episode, Kajol had never made any statements on the issue overall. However, we wonder what Rani has to say about the controversy and if she would try and get them together again just like Rahul and Anjali in KJo’s film.

On the work front, Karan is busy promoting his production film, Baahubali. Rani is coming back on screen with Hichki and Kajol’s comeback Tamil film with Dhanush is scheduled for release this year.

