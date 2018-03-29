Presents Latest News

Rani Mukerji on CBSE re-examination: If students are preparing from day 1, then it doesn’t matter

At the success meet of Hichki held in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was asked about CBSE's decision of re-examination. The actor’s latest film deals with hiccups in the education system and various nuances of the student-teacher relationship.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published: March 29, 2018 10:08 pm
Rani Mukerji CBSE re-examination Rani Mukerji thinks that giving exam again wouldn’t be that much of an issue.
After the alleged leak of questions papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that re-examination will be conducted across the country for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers. At the success meet of Hichki held in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was asked about CBSE’s decision of re-examination. The actor’s latest film deals with hiccups in the education system and various nuances of the student-teacher relationship.

Rani Mukerji said, “As long as students are prepared for the exams, and the syllabus doesn’t change, it doesn’t matter if the exams are held again. If students are just mugging up, then it’ll be a problem otherwise if they’re preparing from day 1 then it doesn’t matter.”

“Of course, it changes their vacation plans a bit. That might take a beating I guess. But in terms of students, I am sure they all are very bright. So, giving exam wouldn’t be that much of an issue but the plans in terms of holidays might become a problem,” added the actor.

