Rani Mukerji: Sridevi was literally like an elder sister

Rani Mukerji on Tuesday spoke to media persons about her memories of Sridevi, and how she was like a ‘maasi’ (aunty) to her daughter Adira.

Rani was as shell-shocked as the rest of the country when she heard about the legendary actor’s sudden demise.

Rani Mukerji said, “The day, the time I got to know about her demise, it was the most shocking and tragic thing for me to hear. I still can’t believe that we are talking about her demise. I feel surreal to talk about her in the past tense.”

Sridevi was quite excited to watch Hichki as it was Rani’s comeback film after embracing motherhood. “I was looking forward to show her my film Hichki. She called me after seeing the trailer and said ‘Laddoo, I have to see this movie’. I told her, ‘yes maa as soon as the movie is ready, I can show it you’,” said the Hichki actor.

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actor also opened up about her rapport with the late actor.

“Since I had a child, she was very supportive these last two years. The kind of love that she has given to me and Adira has been phenomenal. She was literally like an elder sister, elder ‘maasi’. A pillar of support to me in the last two years. It is extremely sad that two people who loved me immensely are no longer in my life,” Mukerji mourned.

Rani Mukerji was just like any other Indian girl who grew up watching Sridevi on-screen. Speaking about her memories of Sridevi during her childhood, Mukerji said, “For me, Srideviji has been my favourite from childhood. She knew me as a kid because I used to go in my school uniform to see her shooting. She worked in my uncle Shomu Mukherjee’s film. She remembers me as that kid I’ve connected with in a very different way when I grew up. She called me ‘Laddoo’. I’m going to miss that. For us to even fathom something like this happened is too difficult to digest. What I went through with my dad, three months back is something very difficult to accept. But that is what life is. It tells you the most important truth, you have to accept it even if you don’t want to.”

Rani’s Hichki will hit screens on March 23, 2018.

