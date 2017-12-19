Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol in Anand L Rai’s film: It was fantastic

Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji will share screen space once again in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming film. Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji will share screen space once again in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming film.

19 years after serenading the audience with their tale of mushy romance and youthful friendship, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji have reunited for another Bollywood project, which is one of the most-anticipated films of 2018.

Starring Shah Rukh in the lead role of a dwarf, this Anand L Rai directorial will see the actor reunite with two of his favourite female co-stars – Rani and Kajol, both of whom have a special appearance, playing themselves.

And it seems it wasn’t just their fans, who took a trip down the memory lane with the news of the reunion, nostalgia hit Rani too as she shot with the two actors.

When asked how it was to be on the set with Shah Rukh and Kajol, Rani quipped, “It was fantastic. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2!”

Besides Rani and Kajol, the film will also see special appearances by Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt, who will also be seen playing themselves. The sequence, featuring these female actors, comes in the film as one of the female lead actors, Katrina Kaif, plays a film star in the movie.

Rani interacted with the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Hichki, which releases on February 28.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, Hichki sees Rani in the role of a school teacher, who is suffering from Tourette’s syndrome.

