Rani Mukerji on her comeback: Hichki is a new beginning post-motherhood

Rani Mukerji also spoke about being a mother. Rani Mukerji also spoke about being a mother.

On the eve of her birthday, Rani Mukerji went live through Yash Raj Film’s Facebook account to meet and greet her fans on social media. The actor was welcomed with a lot of love, but a constant question about her Bollywood comeback kept popping up every now and then, during the entire chat. Answering to it, Rani said, “My next film is Hichki. I hope I will be able to perform well and make you guys happy. Please bless me with good wishes.”

Rani added that after giving birth daughter Adira, her life changed overnight. “I have worked for over 22 years in the industry but that was different me. Now, after having a daughter, I am starting off a new life in the career aspect too.”

Rani says she is nervous about her comeback but also feels fortunate that she got the opportunity to portray strong women characters on screen through her films. “I feel really lucky and fortunate to be able to play so many characters on screen. It is always exciting to play or be different people. As Rani, I play what I am but it’s always inspiring to be other people because I portray so many powerful women on screen, who eventually inspire me and others too.”

Watch | Rani Mukerji goes live to greet her fans:

People were very keen to know why she does not debut on social media, to which Rani said that she respects her personal life and her husband’s decision to keep their lives unaffected by the digital media, “My husband is a private person and I respect his privacy otherwise I would love to share with you what’s happening in my life, how Adira is growing up. Till the time, he doesn’t allow, I can’t do that.”

Rani also spoke about the plot of her upcoming film, Hichki. She said the film is based on a positive premise which is why she decided to take it up. During the Facebook interaction, she revealed the film will go on floors next month.

Also read | Rani Mukerji on her comeback film Hichki: Wanted a script that would challenge and excite me

Rani’s last outing as an actor was Mardaani, which released almost two years ago. The film saw the actor in the role of a police inspector and to get into the shoes of her character, Rani also learned some defence moves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd