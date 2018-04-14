Rani Mukerji has found a new fan in Brad Cohen, the inspiration behind Hichki

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has been doing well at the box office. Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has been doing well at the box office.

Rani Mukerji’s comeback vehicle, Hichki, received a lot of applause and much of it was for the lead actor. Now, the actor is being praised by Brad Cohen, the man who inspired the film and Rani’s role. Brad took to Twitter and shared that he found the film “amazing” and that he felt honoured that so many people in India were inspired by his story.

In the tweet, he mentioned, “I finally had a chance to see #Hichki the Bollywood movie based on Front of the Class. It was amazing! Rani Mukerji did a great job portraying me and @sidpmalhotra has a lot to be proud of as director. I’m honored so many people in India are inspired by my story! #tourette”

To which, an ecstatic director Siddharth P Malhotra replied, “Am so so glad and happy u liked it brad.. a big thank u from all of us for being who u are and help us inspire so many by letting us tell ur amazing story 🤗 your words of approval and appreciation mean a lot to us @HichkiTheFilm”

I finally had a chance to see #Hichki the Bollywood movie based on Front of the Class. It was amazing! Rani Mukerji did a great job portraying me and @sidpmalhotra has a lot to be proud of as director. I’m honored so many people in India are inspired by my story! #tourette pic.twitter.com/JlqsOcHHBT — Brad Cohen (@FrontoftheClass) April 14, 2018

Am so so glad and happy u liked it brad.. a big thank u from all of us for being who u are and help us inspire so many by letting us tell ur amazing story 🤗 your words of approval and appreciation mean a lot to us @HichkiTheFilm http://t.co/VdYH61lBXd — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) April 14, 2018

Hichki is adapted from the 2008 film Front of The Class. The American film was adapted from the US-based motivational speaker Brad Cohen’s autobiography, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

Earlier, talking about the success of the film, Rani had said that the film has broken the notion that people do not wish to see a married woman on-screen. “Success this time meant a lot because there are basic prejudices that come with married actresses and those who are mothers. How we are a dead commodity. We don’t sell and that no one wants to see us. Then to actually have an audience that showers so much love on you and tells you, ‘We don’t care you are married or a mother. We just want to see you on screen.’ That validation matters a lot because as a professional, I am the same girl,” she quipped.

Hichki starring Rani Mukerji has been running successfully in theaters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd