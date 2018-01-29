Hichki actor Rani Mukerji cancels TV show shoot due to back injury

Rani Mukerji injured her back a few days ago. Rani Mukerji injured her back a few days ago.

Actor Rani Mukerji, who is awaiting the release of her comeback film Hichki, had to cancel the shoot for India’s Next Superstar after developing acute back pain. The TV show features Rani’s close friend Karan Johar as one of the judges, apart from Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty.

The actor, who was supposed to promote Hichki on the Star Plus show, injured her back a few days ago. Nevertheless, Rani reached the show’s set today for the episode but after the pain aggravated, she decided to skip the shoot, says a source from the set.

“Rani has been in excruciating pain for the past three days. She is a thorough professional and despite her back issue she landed up on the sets of India’s Next Superstar today,” the insider said.

“She was getting ready to shoot with her best friend Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and that’s when she again felt a surge in pain. She couldn’t move. Her pain was excruciating again and unfortunately she had to rush back home to be attended by her doctor. We hope she gets well soon,” the source added.

A source from the reality show, which also features Rohit Shetty, told indianexpress.com that the creative team is figuring out if the shoot can be rescheduled.”

The trailer of Hichki was released in December last year. And ever since, the film has been keeping cinefans excited. The film highlights the issue people face after being tagged underdogs and has Rani at the core of its plot. It celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope.

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is set to release on February 23, 2018.

